Over 2k sheeps & goats feared buried under snow in Kinnaur

Around 2,000 sheep and goats are feared buried under snow amid heavy snowfall in the high-altitude reaches of Kinnaur district. Around 2,000 sheep and goats are feared buried under snow amid heavy snowfall in the high-altitude reaches of Kinnaur district. (HT)

Revenue, horticulture, and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi, on Wednesday, said a rescue team has reached the Rupin Pass to assess the extent of the livestock losses.

“Heavy snowfall occurred in the high-altitude areas of Kinnaur on September 27 as shepherds were crossing the Rupin Pass with their herds toward winter pastures. Because of the sudden weather shift, a large number of sheep and goats are said to have been buried under the snow,” Negi said, adding that exact casualty figures remain unconfirmed as the terrain is blanketed under several feet of snow.

“I directed the sub-divisional magistrate concerned to constitute a rescue team comprising local shepherds, volunteers, home guards, police personnel, and revenue department officials, including patwaris and kanungos,” he said.

A rescue team reached the top of Rupin Pass on Wednesday. They reported that there is more than three feet of snow. According to accompanying shepherds, approximately 2,000 sheep and goats may have been buried.

Negi said no human casualties were reported, as handlers managed to retreat to lower elevations where snowfall was lighter. He added that the state government will evaluate losses and consider financial assistance for the affected shepherds under a special relief package.

Landslide disrupts traffic on NH-205

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, vehicular movement came to a standstill on National Highway-205 after a massive landslide struck Rajghati in the Arki subdivision of Solan district. The road connects Arki and Shimla regions to Bilaspur.

Local authorities deployed labourers and machinery to clear debris and boulders. Arki SDM Nishant Tomar said intermittent rockfalls complicated clearance operations at the site. Traffic was successfully restored after a two-to-three-hour disruption.