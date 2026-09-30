Pune: A war of words has broken out between animal lovers and a section of residents of Krishnakeval Township in Lulla Nagar over a designated feeding area for community animals. Both lay claim to the same spot. Lulla Nagar hsg society, animal lovers spar over feeding spot for stray dogs

While the feeders want to continue feeding stray dogs and cats in that spot, some residents oppose it and want the spot free of any animals for the “safety” of children and senior citizens.

Since neither group is willing to back down, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), police, and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) are being forced to intervene.

The feeding spot near the society’s clubhouse has reportedly been used for more than four years and caters to over two dozen dogs and an equal number of cats. However, a section of residents wants the spot shifted because the clubhouse was recently renovated and now uses the same space.

Animal lovers, conversely, oppose moving the feeding spot and want to continue feeding the dogs there.

PMC officials, along with police and SPCA representatives, visited the society on Wednesday to hear both sides and explore an alternative location.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said that the residents supporting a different feeding spot clarified they were not opposed to feeding community dogs but wanted the location changed.

“The society members claim they don’t have a problem with feeding the stray dogs, but the location should change. The space is now used for the clubhouse and they demand that feeding stop there,” she said.

A complaint received by the PMC from society members states that around 30-35 dogs and 15-20 cats are being fed in and around the clubhouse area. It raised concerns over animal movement in a common area used by children, senior citizens and other residents. It also cited concerns about cleanliness, waste and safety.

The complaint also refers to an incident on August 14, 2025, when a resident’s daughter was bitten by a stray dog. The society has submitted a copy of its earlier complaint to the PMC.

A society member, on condition of anonymity, alleged that the existing location was used for feeding both community dogs within the township and stray dogs outside the society. “Society members have objected to feeding dogs near the clubhouse,” he said.

An animal feeder, who did not want to be named, however, said they have been feeding strays in that spot for years now. “We are using a designated area meant specially for feeding our voiceless community dogs and cats. Why should we move to a different location? he questioned.

Funde-Bhosale said the PMC had suggested an alternative feeding point, but the animal feeders had not agreed to it.

“Animal lovers said they want to continue feeding at the same location. We suggested a feeding point, but the feeders did not agree with it. We will hold a couple of meetings with both parties to find a solution,” she said.