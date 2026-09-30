Mumbai techie gets laid off on birthday as company shrinks India tech team dependency: 'Really surprising'

A Mumbai-based techie has sparked a discussion online after sharing that he was laid off on his birthday as his company is “slowly ending dependency on the India tech team”. The techie said that he is now preparing for interviews while also working on a personal project. (Representational image generated using AI)

In a Reddit post titled ‘Got laid off on bday, even with a lot of dependency’, the techie, who has five years of experience, said he was among eight employees laid off from his company. He said that the layoff came as a surprise because he had been handling multiple projects and believed there was significant dependency on his work.

“As the title says, received the bad news on my bday. 7 others got laid off as the company is slowly ending dependency on the India tech team. Really surprising as I had a lot of dependency on multiple projects,” he wrote.

He said that he is now preparing for interviews while also working on a personal project that has generated $400 in revenue over the past two months. The techie listed skills including React, Node.js, React Native, AWS and SQL. In the comments, he added that he is a full-stack engineer and also knows C#.

He also revealed that before being laid off, he was working on an AI avatar project involving Pinecone and LiveGen.