LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana's relationship, kid, combined net worth in focus amid model's felony drug charges
Model Ana Montana Chaves, partner of NBA player LaMelo Ball, was arrested for allegedly acquiring a fraudulent alprazolam prescription.
Analicia "Ana Montana" Chaves, a model and partner to NBA player LaMelo Ball, was arrested for allegedly participating in a scheme to obtain a fraudulent prescription for alprazolam, the generic version of Xanax.
Chaves, 36, was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on Monday (Sept. 28) and was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. She's facing two felony charges for obtaining a controlled substance through fraud or forgery, along with two misdemeanor charges for simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Chaves faces accusations of visiting a Walgreens location in February to pick up a prescription that was issued by a physician whose DEA registration and NPI number had been unlawfully stolen or fraudulently obtained, according to court documents reviewed by Complex.
Meanwhile, Chaves' legal representative, Matthew G. Pruden, shared a statement with TMZ. "To clarify, the charges allege that a doctor who used a fraudulent DEA registration and NPI number prescribed Alprazolam for Ms. Chaves, and that she used the prescription written by the doctor to obtain the prescribed Alprazolam at a pharmacy," he said.
She is set to appear in court on October 20 for a hearing.
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LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana relationship: What we know about their son
LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana have kept their relationship largely under the radar, even with their significant public presence. While rumors about their connection surfaced back in 2021, they didn't step into the spotlight together until later on. This year marked a major milestone for the family when they announced the arrival of their first baby together.
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According to PEOPLE, their son LaOne made his debut in January. The proud parents shared their joy, saying, “Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way.”
Beyond parenthood, they have also taken on a meaningful new venture by founding I Am Fertility, an organization dedicated to supporting and providing financial assistance to women navigating fertility challenges and IVF journeys.
LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana combined net worth
LaMelo Ball is an accomplished American professional basketball player with an estimated net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Currently, he represents the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and has previously competed for several international and domestic teams, including Lithuania's Prienai, the JBA's Los Angeles Ballers, and Australia's NBL franchise the Illawarra Hawks.
Ana Montana carved out her own path in the industry by pursuing modeling, fashion ventures, and building a strong social media presence. At just 21 years old, she signed with Louis Model Management and went on to collaborate with popular brands like Fashion Nova. While her financial details aren't widely publicized, some reports claim she has a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More