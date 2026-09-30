LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana's relationship, kid, combined net worth in focus amid model's felony drug charges

Analicia "Ana Montana" Chaves, a model and partner to NBA player LaMelo Ball, was arrested for allegedly participating in a scheme to obtain a fraudulent prescription for alprazolam, the generic version of Xanax. Ana Montana Chaves, model and partner of NBA star LaMelo Ball, was arrested for allegedly using a fake prescription to acquire alprazolam. (AP)

Chaves, 36, was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on Monday (Sept. 28) and was released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. She's facing two felony charges for obtaining a controlled substance through fraud or forgery, along with two misdemeanor charges for simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Chaves faces accusations of visiting a Walgreens location in February to pick up a prescription that was issued by a physician whose DEA registration and NPI number had been unlawfully stolen or fraudulently obtained, according to court documents reviewed by Complex.

Meanwhile, Chaves' legal representative, Matthew G. Pruden, shared a statement with TMZ. "To clarify, the charges allege that a doctor who used a fraudulent DEA registration and NPI number prescribed Alprazolam for Ms. Chaves, and that she used the prescription written by the doctor to obtain the prescribed Alprazolam at a pharmacy," he said.

She is set to appear in court on October 20 for a hearing.

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LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana relationship: What we know about their son LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana have kept their relationship largely under the radar, even with their significant public presence. While rumors about their connection surfaced back in 2021, they didn't step into the spotlight together until later on. This year marked a major milestone for the family when they announced the arrival of their first baby together.

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According to PEOPLE, their son LaOne made his debut in January. The proud parents shared their joy, saying, “Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way.”

Beyond parenthood, they have also taken on a meaningful new venture by founding I Am Fertility, an organization dedicated to supporting and providing financial assistance to women navigating fertility challenges and IVF journeys.

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana combined net worth LaMelo Ball is an accomplished American professional basketball player with an estimated net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Currently, he represents the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and has previously competed for several international and domestic teams, including Lithuania's Prienai, the JBA's Los Angeles Ballers, and Australia's NBL franchise the Illawarra Hawks.

Ana Montana carved out her own path in the industry by pursuing modeling, fashion ventures, and building a strong social media presence. At just 21 years old, she signed with Louis Model Management and went on to collaborate with popular brands like Fashion Nova. While her financial details aren't widely publicized, some reports claim she has a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.