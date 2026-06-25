Josh Green, LaMelo Ball traded to Timberwolves for Naz Reid: Full Hornets trade details revealed

The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly agreed to send LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason, with Naz Reid and a significant collection of future draft picks heading to Charlotte. Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) grabs a loose ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half of a NBA basketball game, April 7, 2026, in Boston. (AP)

The deal, reported by ESPN, comes just days after the Timberwolves reportedly moved Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a separate offseason trade.

Full Hornets-Timberwolves trade details According to ESPN, the reported trade includes:

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: LaMelo Ball

Josh Green

Charlotte Hornets receive: Naz Reid

Minnesota's unprotected 2033 first-round pick

First-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030

Second-round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033

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The reported deal marks another aggressive move by Minnesota as it looks to strengthen its roster after reaching the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

What LaMelo Ball and Josh Green bring to Minnesota Ball, who was selected third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, has spent his entire NBA career with the Hornets. The 24-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 72 games during the 2025-26 season, according to USA Today.

Despite battling ankle and lower-leg injuries for much of his career, Ball remains one of the league's top playmakers. He won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2021 and earned his first All-Star selection in 2022.

His arrival gives the Timberwolves a star backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick from the same 2020 NBA Draft class.

Josh Green also joins Minnesota as part of the deal, adding another versatile wing option to the roster.

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Why Charlotte agreed to the deal The Hornets receive former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, along with an extensive package of future draft assets that could help shape the franchise's long-term rebuild.

Reid, 26, averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 77 games last season. He is entering the second year of the five-year, $125 million contract he signed with Minnesota in 2025.

According to USA Today, Charlotte is expected to continue building around young forwards Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, while adding Reid's experience to its frontcourt.

The Hornets also strengthened their young core during the 2026 NBA Draft by selecting Hannes Steinbach, who led the NCAA in rebounding, and guard Christian Anderson Jr. with the 18th overall pick.