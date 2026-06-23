Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: NBA expert drops latest hint on Celtics offer; 'didn't change…'

The NBA Draft is less than 24 hours away, and so is Milwaukee's self-set cutoff for making a decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future. Boston Celtics is reportedly leading the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Although several teams were initially linked as potential landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the list of contenders appears to have narrowed to just two ahead of the NBA Draft: the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Boston is reportedly leading the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo, even with only two teams remaining in the mix.

NBA expert drops latest hint However, an NBA expert has provided fresh insight into where things currently stand between the franchise and the 31-year-old superstar.

Bill Simmons recently dropped a new hint regarding a potential Antetokounmpo move to Boston which indicates there could be more complexity behind the rumors.

“This Celtics/Giannis situation didn’t change at all over the last 36 hours just FYI. Nothing is different,” Simmons tweeted on X.