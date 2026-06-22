Giannis to Heat trade heats up with insider's ‘coming soon’ report amid rumors of new 3-team deal

A potential trade for the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee has been dominating headlines for the past few days. Giannis Antetokounmpo is seen during the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7. (REUTERS)

It was reported Saturday the Giannis deal could involve five-teams after initial reports claimed that Miami Heat are on the driving seat to land Giannis, with Celtic in hot-pursuit. NBA reporter Evan Sidrey said that the Los Angeles Lakers, the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets could also be involved in the trade from Bucks to the Heat.

“Detroit has an interest in Tyler Herro, while Los Angeles recently inquired about what it would take for Kel’el Ware. A Giannis to Miami deal could involve five teams,” he wrote.

But recent rumors suggest that the structure of the potential deal has changed significantly. It will no longer involve the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets and will be a three-team deal instead, rumors on the deal claimed.

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Three-Team Giannis Trade Deal Coming? An X account named NBA initially claimed that a deal for Giannis involving four teams, the Lakers, Pistons, Bucks and the Heat has been finalized. It claimed that NBA Insider Shams Charania will be announce it “later today.” But in a follow-up update, the account claimed that the trade will now involve three teams and Lakers are purportedly out.

"Although the Giannis trade will be announced asap, I’m told that the Lakers portion of the trade has been SCRAPPED. The trade will now only involve the Heat, Bucks, and Pistons," the account claimed.

However, as of now, NBA Insiders have not confirmed a deal. The situation is still developing.

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Deal Insider Gives Big Update Evan Sidrey, who initially reported the potential five-team trade for Giannis, claimed that the negotiations are in the "red zone" because of the NBA draft and an announcement could be coming soon. Sidrey claimed that "Bucks and Heat are putting the finishing touches" on the deal.

"The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes will soon be coming to an end with trade negotiations described to me as 'in the red zone' with the draft just over 48 hours away," Sidrey wrote.

"The Bucks and Heat are putting the finishing touches on a blockbuster featuring multiple facilitating teams."

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the 2025-26 season with 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game across 67 games played.