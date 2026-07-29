Opt for institutional deliveries: Health department to pregnant women in Ludhiana

Stepping up efforts to safeguard maternal and child health, the health department on Wednesday launched an awareness drive at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, to encourage pregnant women to opt for institutional deliveries and make use of the free maternal healthcare services available at government health facilities. The health department also appealed to pregnant women to register early for antenatal care and avail themselves of the free maternal and newborn healthcare services being offered at government health institutions. (HT PHOTO)

Under the directions of acting civil surgeon Dr Harinder Sood, the department’s mass media team organised an awareness programme for pregnant women and their attendants, informing them about the range of free services provided at Civil Hospital Ludhiana and other government health institutions.

Health officials said the facilities include free normal and Caesarean deliveries, antenatal check-ups, laboratory tests, medicines, diet during hospitalisation and drop-back transportation after delivery under various Punjab government schemes.

Dr Harinder Sood said, “Every pregnant woman deserves safe and quality maternal healthcare.” He urged expectant mothers to choose institutional deliveries to ensure the well-being of both mother and newborn.

Deputy mass media officer Rajinder Singh said awareness plays a key role in improving maternal and child health indicators. “Through such IEC activities, we aim to ensure that every eligible beneficiary is aware of the free services available at government health institutions and confidently opts for safe institutional delivery,” he said.

The programme was conducted with the participation of Priya Kumari, ANM, and other healthcare staff, who interacted with beneficiaries, answered their queries and distributed informational material on maternal healthcare services and government welfare schemes.

The health department also appealed to pregnant women to register early for antenatal care and avail themselves of the free maternal and newborn healthcare services being offered at government health institutions.