LaMelo Ball car crash: What happened to the Hornets star? Videos of accident emerge; watch

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was involved in a car crash on Wednesday in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, local media WSOC TV confirmed. Ball was driving a custom Hummer when it crashed this afternoon. A video of the crash surfaced where he was seen exiting the vehicle. LaMelo Ball. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The incident happened at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets. Ball's 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 collided with a Kia sedan.

Witnesses reported that he left the scene of the accident in a Lamborghini and appeared not to be injured. Some reports claimed that there were passengers inside the Hummer who may have suffered minor injuries.

Here's a video of the crash: