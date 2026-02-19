LaMelo Ball car crash: What happened to the Hornets star? Videos of accident emerge; watch
LaMelo Ball was involved in a car crash in uptown Charlotte while driving a custom Hummer; video shows him exiting as witnesses say he left in a Lamborghini.
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was involved in a car crash on Wednesday in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, local media WSOC TV confirmed. Ball was driving a custom Hummer when it crashed this afternoon. A video of the crash surfaced where he was seen exiting the vehicle.
The incident happened at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets. Ball's 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 collided with a Kia sedan.
Witnesses reported that he left the scene of the accident in a Lamborghini and appeared not to be injured. Some reports claimed that there were passengers inside the Hummer who may have suffered minor injuries.
Here's a video of the crash:
According to WSOC, the accident happened at an intersection in Charlotte this afternoon. Ball was inside the car, it has been confirmed. Reports describe the accident as "minor."
A report of WSOC was told during the live coverage of the accident that one-person sustained injuries in the car crash. Most reports indicate that it was not Ball.
The Trade and Tryon Streets intersection is in Charlotte’s Uptown district, right at the city’s historic center known as The Square.
