Who are Kayla Noel Day and Luke Daley? New claims surface amid Nancy Guthrie search as police clear family

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of renowned American broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, has entered its third week, with no signs of her whereabouts. The initial investigation revealed that Nancy was forcibly taken from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, during the early hours of February 1, 2026. Subsequently, the FBI obtained doorbell camera footage that captured a masked person at her front door. Nancy Guthrie, mother of broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three weeks after being kidnapped in Tucson. Investigators have arrested Kayla Noel Day and Luke Anthony Daley, but their connection to Nancy is still uncertain. (via REUTERS)

Recently, officials have exonerated Nancy's family members, including her children Savannah, Annie, and Camron, as well as her sons-in-law, Tommaso Cioni and Michael Feldman. Although no suspects have been identified so far, names of two previously unknown persons, Kayla Noel Day and Luke Anthony Daley, have surfaced in online discussions. But who are they? Here is what we know so far.

Range Rover seized in Nancy Guthrie missing case In the late hours of Thursday, February 12, law enforcement officials executed a traffic stop involving a late-model gray Range Rover in the Catalina Foothills area, located just a few miles from Nancy's residence. Officials reportedly confiscated the SUV from a parking lot adjacent to a Culver's restaurant, surrounding the vehicle with a sheet as forensic teams documented and processed it.

Meanwhile, a SWAT team was dispatched to a nearby residence for a distinct operation connected to the investigation of Nancy's kidnapping. The team had taken several people from the vicinity for interviews and later released them. Authorities also verified that multiple other vehicles were towed from the property, including a blue Subaru SUV and a white van that had been seized the last week.

Who are Kayla Noel Day And Luke Daley? Shortly after authorities confiscated the gray Range Rover from the parking lot of Culver's restaurant, they allegedly apprehended a woman named Kayla Noel Day at her home at 11 p.m. on February 12, 2026, as per Channel 2 Now. The next day, February 13, a SWAT team allegedly took another person, Luke Anthony Daley, into custody. The timing of their alleged arrests has been confirmed through official arrest records, according to Channel 2 Now.

However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of this report and purported court documents as law enforcement has neither revealed their names. At this point, it also remains uncertain whether Kayla and Luke are linked to the broader investigation aimed at locating Nancy Guthrie.

Since unverified news of Kayla Day's arrest emerged, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have been abuzz with discussions and some even claimed that Kayla is Nancy Guthrie's niece. However, officials have not confirmed any family ties between Nancy and Kayla.