Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie not suspects: Authorities clear Nancy Guthrie's family, say 'they are victims'
Speculation naming Nancy Guthrie’s family as suspects grew amid the search. But the Pima County Sheriff's Office says all relatives are cleared, cooperative.
The case of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has thrown the families of her children into the tabloid headlines. It started with NewsNation's Ashley Banfield suggesting that Tommaso Cioni, Nancy's son-in-law, "may be" a suspect in the case.
Since then, almost all of the Guthrie family members have been linked as possible suspects in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. From her elder daughter, Annie Guthrie, Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, and her son, former US Air Force pilot Camron Guthrie.
The links continued to be speculated on despite the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Office not naming any person of interest or suspect. Now, the Pima County Sheriff's Office hit back at those claims, calling them misleading and "cruel." A statement from the Sheriff's office said that all family members have "fully cooperated" with the investigation.
“To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case," the statement read. "The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.
"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”
'Burglary Gone Wrong?': Sheriff's Office Clarifies
Amid reports that the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie could be a case of burglary gone wrong, the Pima County Sheriff's office reacting by the claims is wrong. The Pima County Sheriff's Office has never confirmed that they are considering the disappearance as a burglary gone wrong.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie vs Annie Guthrie net worth: What is the value of their Arizona properties?
"PCSD has never stated that this was a burglary gone wrong," a statement to Fox 10 read. "Any reports indicating otherwise are inaccurate. This remains a very active investigation."
Guthrie was last seen near her home on the night of January 31. The FBI earlier released footage from Nancy Guthrie's door security camera, where the possible suspect could be seen. Earlier on Sunday, the FBI said that one of the gloves found near Nancy Guthrie's home appeared to match the one seen in the suspect video. The agency is reportedly waiting for the final DNA database tests to come.
A reward of $100,000 is on offer for information on the suspect.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More