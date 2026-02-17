Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie not suspects: Authorities clear Nancy Guthrie's family, say 'they are victims'

The case of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has thrown the families of her children into the tabloid headlines. It started with NewsNation's Ashley Banfield suggesting that Tommaso Cioni, Nancy's son-in-law, "may be" a suspect in the case. Nancy Guthrie, NBC 'TODAY' host Savannah Guthrie, is missing since January 31. (via REUTERS)

Since then, almost all of the Guthrie family members have been linked as possible suspects in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. From her elder daughter, Annie Guthrie, Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, and her son, former US Air Force pilot Camron Guthrie.

The links continued to be speculated on despite the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Office not naming any person of interest or suspect. Now, the Pima County Sheriff's Office hit back at those claims, calling them misleading and "cruel." A statement from the Sheriff's office said that all family members have "fully cooperated" with the investigation.

“To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case," the statement read. "The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”