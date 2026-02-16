Nancy Guthrie sheriff says he ‘understands’ why some suspecting Tommaso Cioni

Pima County Sheriff, who is overseeing the search for Nancy Guthrie, has stated that he "understands" the reasons some people have suggested her son-in-law should be regarded as a suspect. However, he emphasized that he does not wish to label “a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent.” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos defends Tommaso Cioni against speculation of being a suspect in Nancy Guthrie's case. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Tommaso Cioni, who is married to Annie, the sister of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was initially the focus of speculation regarding Nancy's disappearance, partly because he was the last person confirmed to have seen her before her disappearance on February 1.

Pima County Sheriff addresses nasty stuff being circulated about Tommaso Cioni Stressing that “nobody” has been excluded from consideration, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos expressed concern regarding the “nasty stuff” being spread about Cioni. This comes as journalist Ashleigh Banfield remains adamant about her claim that Cioni could be a ‘prime suspect’ in the case, despite the fact that authorities have failed to name any suspect so far.

'“I understand the pundits are out there. They’re gonna say, well, he’s the last one to see her alive. We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family,” Nanos said.

“People out there can get pretty ugly and mean and nasty and not have the facts. I tell my journalists, you guys need to be a little more responsible… because that’s just really nasty stuff,” he continued.

Savannah Guthrie shares new video message as mother remains missing Savannah Guthrie has conveyed a powerful new message as the search for her mother entered its third week.

In a video posted on Sunday evening, Savannah addressed anyone who may have taken her mother. She was last spotted at her residence close to Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe,” the Today host said. “I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here.”

“We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late,” she added.