Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Amid Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie buzz sheriff reacts to theory on family's involvement
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reacted to theories about the possible involvement of Nancy Guthrie's family member in her kidnapping case.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reacted to theories on the possible involvement of a family member in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
Nanos' statement was reported on by Matt Finn of Fox News and comes amid a lot of online speculation about Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie. Annie is Nancy's daughter, and sister to TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and her brother, Camron. Cioni is married to Annie and was reportedly the last person to see the octogenarian before she was reported missing. He reportedly dropped her off home after dinner with Annie.
Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had earlier reported that Cioni was a suspect which fueled a lot of interest in Guthrie's son-in-law and his wife. Authorities have made it clear that they do not have any suspects in the case yet. However, buzz around the two has continued, spiking in the course of the investigation. For example, social media interest piqued when news broke that authorities were searching in Annie Guthrie's neighborhood.
Also Read | Tommaso Cioni's height in question as FBI shares suspect details; 'How tall is Nancy Guthrie's son in law?'
Now, as FBI director Kash Patel reportedly shared that they have persons of interest in the case, sheriff Nanos has provided an update on theories that one of the Guthrie family members might be involved.
What Pima County sheriff said
Sheriff Nanos said “The family has been fully, 100% completely, whatever we asked for they’ve done,” as per Finn of Fox News.
He reportedly added “You can’t accuse people of a horrific crime like that and not have any facts behind it.” Finn went on to write on X that the sheriff had then conveyed that no one had been officially or publicly ruled out.
Authorities had detained a person in Guthrie's case but then released him. While the search for Guthrie continues, interest in Cioni has spread to people in his life as well. This includes former bandmates Walter Goncalves and Dominic Evans. The latter has been especially a part of the social media chatter surrounding the case, due to alleged past crimes.
The FBI, meanwhile, has released video footage from Guthrie's home, showing a person in a ski mask and wearing gloves. Now, going by the specific backpack the suspect was carrying, they have been able to reveal more details about said individual. However, no formal announcement about a name has come yet.
Investigators have noted that time is even more of the essence in Guthrie's case, due to her advanced age, which means that she's not in good health without her daily medication. Guthrie's medication was left behind in her house, later discoveries showed. She reportedly has cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More