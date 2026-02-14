Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Amid Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie buzz sheriff reacts to theory on family's involvement

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reacted to theories on the possible involvement of a family member in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke about the Nancy Guthrie case. (AP)

Nanos' statement was reported on by Matt Finn of Fox News and comes amid a lot of online speculation about Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie. Annie is Nancy's daughter, and sister to TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and her brother, Camron. Cioni is married to Annie and was reportedly the last person to see the octogenarian before she was reported missing. He reportedly dropped her off home after dinner with Annie.

Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had earlier reported that Cioni was a suspect which fueled a lot of interest in Guthrie's son-in-law and his wife. Authorities have made it clear that they do not have any suspects in the case yet. However, buzz around the two has continued, spiking in the course of the investigation. For example, social media interest piqued when news broke that authorities were searching in Annie Guthrie's neighborhood.

Now, as FBI director Kash Patel reportedly shared that they have persons of interest in the case, sheriff Nanos has provided an update on theories that one of the Guthrie family members might be involved.

What Pima County sheriff said Sheriff Nanos said “The family has been fully, 100% completely, whatever we asked for they’ve done,” as per Finn of Fox News.

He reportedly added “You can’t accuse people of a horrific crime like that and not have any facts behind it.” Finn went on to write on X that the sheriff had then conveyed that no one had been officially or publicly ruled out.