Is this the Nancy Guthrie suspect? Forensic artist's sketch offers chilling new look at masked man
Lois Gibson, a longtime forensic sketch artist, released a portrait based on the surveillance images.
The search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, entered day 13 on Friday. She was reported missing from her home in Tucson in what authorities believe may be a kidnapping for ransom.
Earlier this week, investigators released images showing an armed individual wearing a ski mask at the door of Nancy Guthrie’s home on the day she disappeared. The man appeared to tamper with the camera. However, he has not been officially identified.
In an effort to visualize what the mask may have concealed, Lois Gibson, a longtime forensic sketch artist, released a portrait based on the surveillance images.
Gibson, who spent decades with the Houston Police Department, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most accomplished forensic artists.
"I guessed at the parts of face covered with ski mask on this Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect," she wrote in a Facebook post sharing the drawing.
"I used the surveillance photos shown. I spent 43 years at job trying to help detectives with similar photos."
Only the suspect's eyes, lips and a portion of facial hair were visible in the footage. Gibson acknowledged the uncertainty of her interpretation, adding, “I'll take the hit if I'm wrong.”
FBI shares additional details
Based on forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage, FBI described the man as “approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build."
The agency also revealed the man was "wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack" when he was caught on CCTV.
"We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case," FBI said in a statement.
"Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement. Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift."
Additionally, the FBI has doubled its reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s location, increasing it from $50,000 to $100,000.
FBI wrote, "Continue to submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov to help us bring Nancy home."
