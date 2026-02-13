Is this the Nancy Guthrie suspect? Forensic artist's sketch offers chilling new look at masked man

The search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, entered day 13 on Friday. She was reported missing from her home in Tucson in what authorities believe may be a kidnapping for ransom. In this handout photo provided on February 10, 2026 by Pima County Sheriff's Department, shows a surveillance image of an armed subject in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, (AFP)

Earlier this week, investigators released images showing an armed individual wearing a ski mask at the door of Nancy Guthrie’s home on the day she disappeared. The man appeared to tamper with the camera. However, he has not been officially identified.

In an effort to visualize what the mask may have concealed, Lois Gibson, a longtime forensic sketch artist, released a portrait based on the surveillance images.

Gibson, who spent decades with the Houston Police Department, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most accomplished forensic artists.

"I guessed at the parts of face covered with ski mask on this Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect," she wrote in a Facebook post sharing the drawing.

"I used the surveillance photos shown. I spent 43 years at job trying to help detectives with similar photos."

Only the suspect's eyes, lips and a portion of facial hair were visible in the footage. Gibson acknowledged the uncertainty of her interpretation, adding, “I'll take the hit if I'm wrong.”