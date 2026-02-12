Annie Guthrie a suspect in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Why law enforcement canvassed her neighborhood; big update revealed

Nancy Guthrie remains missing for over a week now. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. Guthrie, daughter of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, has gained the attention of the nation as investigators rush against time to locate her. An investigator looks inside a culvert in the neighborhood where Annie Guthrie, whose mother Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a week, lives just outside Tucson, Arizona. (AP)

Authorities yesterday detained one individual in connection with the case but then let the person go. However, FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly indicated that they have persons of interest in the case. Guthrie was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona and the FBI is assisting the Pima County Sheriff's Department to find her.

Given that Guthrie had dinner with her other daughter, Annie, the night before she was reported missing, a lot of attention has also gone towards Savannah's sister. Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni reportedly live close to Guthrie and Cioni was also reportedly the last one to see her before she was taken since he dropped her off home.

Annie's husband was also reported to be the suspect by Ashleigh Banfield, a former News Nation journalist, but the claim was quashed by authorities. As per official statements there are still no suspects in the case. However, authorities canvassing Annie Guthrie's neighborhood has raised questions.