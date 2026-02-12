Annie Guthrie a suspect in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping? Why law enforcement canvassed her neighborhood; big update revealed
Authorities detained and released a person yesterday in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping while FBI director Kash Patel has indicated there are persons of interest.
Nancy Guthrie remains missing for over a week now. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. Guthrie, daughter of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, has gained the attention of the nation as investigators rush against time to locate her.
Authorities yesterday detained one individual in connection with the case but then let the person go. However, FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly indicated that they have persons of interest in the case. Guthrie was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona and the FBI is assisting the Pima County Sheriff's Department to find her.
Given that Guthrie had dinner with her other daughter, Annie, the night before she was reported missing, a lot of attention has also gone towards Savannah's sister. Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni reportedly live close to Guthrie and Cioni was also reportedly the last one to see her before she was taken since he dropped her off home.
Annie's husband was also reported to be the suspect by Ashleigh Banfield, a former News Nation journalist, but the claim was quashed by authorities. As per official statements there are still no suspects in the case. However, authorities canvassing Annie Guthrie's neighborhood has raised questions.
Why Annie Guthrie's neighborhood was being canvassed?
Authorities were canvassing Annie Guthrie's neighborhood and a person living there told a local reporter that they heard authorities were working with the belief that someone might have tossed a camera out of a car in the area.
Authorities themselves have not clarified why they were carrying out the search in that area. The FBI announced there would be searches along roadways in Catalina Hills related to Guthrie's case.
News Nation reporter Brian Entin also noted that authorities went to Annie Guthrie's house again today and came out with a paper bag while checking the mailbox as well.
Despite a lot of interest in Annie and Cioni, as they were among the last people to see Guthrie, neither of them have been named a suspect. The mailbox check could arise out of the claims made in the latest ransom note where the sender had said they tried contacting both Annie and brother Camron, but to no avail.
