Dominic Evans, the former bandmate of Annie Guthrie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, has been falsely linked to the images of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper that the FBI released on Tuesday. Authorities have not identified any suspects, and no reports suggest that Evans is under investigation. Tommaso Cioni, Dominic Evans, and Walter Goncalves - members of the band Early Black. (X/@Piper_truth1)

Nonetheless, interest in Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law and his former bandmate, continues. The FBI's photo showed a masked individual with a handgun holster on the waist. No other details on the person of interest were released, including nationality or gender.

But social media continued to speculate on Tommaso Cioni and his bandmates Dominic Evans and Walter Gonzalez. None of the three is currently under investigation. However, the residence of Cioni and Annie Guthrie was investigated on Saturday and Sunday.

Where Is Dominic Evans Now? Dominic Evans, who is from Tucson, Arizona, is believed to be in the United States as the investigation into the Nancy Guthrie missing case continues. The Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI has not said anything about Evans being under investigation.

Tommaso Cioni, meanwhile, is reportedly at a mansion in Catalina along with the rest of the Guthrie family. They are fully cooperating with the investigation, per reports.

FBI Searches Catalina Foothills Meanwhile, the FBI's field office in Phoenix, Arizona, said in a post on X that they are conducting an "extensive search" of the Catalina Foothills. Meanwhile, TMZ reported receiving a note with the sender asking for 1 Bitcoin in exchange of information on the suspect.

“We are asking the media and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways,” the FBI said, adding that "numerous" agents are combing the Foothills area.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home on January 31, Sunday. On Wednesday, the search for the 84-year-old entered the 11th day.