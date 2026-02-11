Who is detained in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case? 5 things to know about person being questioned

A person was detained in relation to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Pima County Sheriff's Department put out a statement to the effect and added there would be no press conferences on the matter, at this point. Pima County Sheriff's Department under chief Chris Nanos shared a statement that they had detained a person in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case. (REUTERS)

It should be noted that the person has not been arrested and is not a suspect. The individual has merely been taken in for questioning. Here's five things to know about the person who's been detained in the case.

Nancy Guthrie case: 5 things to know about person detained The person was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson, Arizona. The individual was reportedly detained in Rio Rico, Arizona, which is about an hour's drive south of Tucson and is near the border with Mexico, New York Times reported. Authorities plan to question the ‘subject’ and intend to search a location associated with said individual as per ABC News. The individual detained is not linked to the Guthrie family, TMZ reported citing sources in law enforcement. While FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly said there are now ‘persons of interest’ in the Guthrie kidnapping, it is not known if the detained individual is among them. It also remains unknown if the individual has any links to the footage the FBI released earlier today showing the potential subject at Guthrie's door, the night she was taken. Also Read | Nancy Guthrie kidnapping has 2 suspects? Expert makes massive claim amid Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni buzz

While authorities have detained one person, the 84-year-old mother of three has not been found yet. The detention today comes after a flurry of activity, including SWAT vehicle movement and reports of HRT being present in Tucson. There was also reported activity in the Bitcoin account mentioned on the ransom note in Guthrie's case.

It is not known if the person detained had any links to the ransom note either, but TMZ reported that authorities had come to the conclusion that the sender of the notes lived in the area, based off of information they gathered from the ransom messages.