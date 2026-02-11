Nancy Guthrie kidnapper moving Bitcoin? TMZ's Harvey Levin shares cryptocurrency wallet update amid manhunt

“TMZ’s Harvey Levin says within the last 15 minutes, they’ve seen activity in the bitcoin account that was mentioned in the original alleged ransom note for Nancy Guthrie that TMZ received,” Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared on X.

Authorities believe Guthrie was kidnapped from her home near Tucson, Arizona on the night of January 31. Since then, the family has put out pleading videos, seeking to establish contact with whoever sent the ransom note. It was reported that the ransom sought was to the tune of $6 million and the Guthrie family – TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie and siblings Annie and Camron, had agreed to ‘pay’ for the safe return of their mother.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin reported activity in the Bitcoin account mentioned in the original alleged ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case. TMZ is among the publications to have received the note after the 84-year-old was reported missing.

It is not known what the movement in the cryptocurrency account is, and whether there was any attempt to take out the money. KGUN9, another of the outlets that had received the note, confirmed on X that the activity was less than $300.

However, news of this movement comes amid massive SWAT and law enforcement mobilization on part of the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is probing Guthrie's case.

Ransom note sender from Tucson? Possible breakthrough While it is not known why SWAT and law enforcement mobilized, TMZ reported that sources close to the investigation suggested the person who sent the ransom note might be from Tucson.

Authorities reportedly believe so based off of clues they got from the note. The working theory reportedly is that the person who sent the note is also the kidnapper, though this has not been established for certain for now. As per scanner reports, a massive manhunt is on in the area.

Also Read | Savannah Guthrie vs Annie Guthrie net worth: Who is richer? A comparison of their assets and properties

Today's development comes after the FBI released footage and images of a potential subject in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping. An individual with a ski mask and gloves was seen at Guthrie's driveway the night of her disappearance.

While no suspects or persons of interest have been named, there has been a lot of buzz around Guthrie's son in law, Tommaso Cioni, who was reportedly the last person to see her that night, after dropping her off to her home following dinner with Guthrie's daughter, Cioni's wife, Annie. As per latest reports, FBI and other law enforcement agents were also seen swarming Annie Guthrie's neighborhood, though the exact reason remained unclear.