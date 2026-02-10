Nancy Guthrie case: 7 surprising things Savannah Guthrie did in new plea video for mom

In a new plea video, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has stated that her family holds the belief that their abducted mother is still alive. Savannah Guthrie made a public plea for help in locating her mother, Nancy, missing since January 31.

While seeking public help, Savannah showed several indications of resilience and defiance.

“We are in a state of desperation. We are convinced that our mother is still out there. She was abducted, and we are unaware of her whereabouts,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram account, urging anyone with information.

"We believe our mum is still out there. We need your help.”

As the reported ransom deadline for the safe return of Guthrie's mother, Nancy, elapsed on Monday, officials suggested that they had yet to identify a suspect or person of interest.

The 84-year-old vanished in the middle of the night from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, and was last seen on January 31. Authorities suspect that she was taken against her will.

The family had previously declared that they would be open to paying for her safe return.

Also Read: Are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni facing any financial woes? Zack Peter claims possibility of jealousy towards…

Did Savannah Guthrie show signs of courage and defiance in new video? Taking to X, a former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer commented on Savannah's new clip, saying that the host of the "Today" show appeared solo -- adorned with makeup and jewelry, which showed her fortitude.

Savannah also discussed prayer extensively, indicating that the well-wishes she received have uplifted her spirits, while she refrained from commenting on the "despicable ransom note terrorists," as Coffindaffer noted.

She furthered her appeal by requesting assistance from the public, implying that law enforcement still requires tips from the community to aid in locating Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for over a week since her abduction.

Savannah expressed her affection for her brother and sister, and indicated that her 84-year-old mother could be anywhere, urging anyone, regardless of their location, to report any suspicious activity they may observe.

Also Read: Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's marriage and children: Inside their relationship amid ‘prime suspect’ claim

Jennifer Coffindaffer mentions 7 key takeaways "Nancy Guthrie Update

Video plea 4

Important takeaways:

*Only Savannah