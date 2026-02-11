Nancy Guthrie kidnapping has 2 suspects? Expert makes massive claim amid Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni buzz
New footage was released by the FBI in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, showing the alleged suspect in the driveway of her Arizona home.
The FBI released new footage in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. The images and video from her house show the alleged suspect in the doorway. An individual wearing a ski mask and gloves can be seen and one of the visuals also shows the person with a weapon and backpack. However, these are not visible throughout, leading many to speculate that there might have been two people captured on video.
Now, an investigative expert who had recently weighed in on the Celeste Rivas-D4vd case has also opined that it appears to be ‘two different guys’ in the FBI footage.
Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. With the new footage coming out, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Tommaso Cioni, the son-in-law. He was reportedly the last person to see Guthrie before she was taken, as he dropped her off after his mother-in-law had dinner on January 31 with Cioni's wife and her daughter, Annie Guthrie. Former News Nation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had also reported that Cioni was a suspect, though authorities junked this claim. Cioni's former bandmember Dominic Evans has also been dragged into the spotlight with allegations being made about his past crimes.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Amid Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni buzz, Early Black bandmate Walter Goncalves' interview resurfaces
Despite the chatter, authorities have made it clear that they have not yet named any suspects or persons of interest in the case. Speculation online surrounding Cioni and Evans also did not come with any substantiation tying them to the new footage. However, Steve Fischer, the private investigator who found the limelight during the Celeste Rivas case has now weighed in on the ‘two suspects’ theory.
What PI said about Nancy Guthrie case
Fischer wrote on X “It sure appears like two different guys in the surveillance to me.” He added, “And why did an investigator from Adult Protective Services leave a card on the door before the crime happened? Their website says they are ‘responsible for investigating allegations of abuse, exploitation and neglect of vulnerable adults’.”
It is not known if there are multiple suspects. Some people on X mentioned it was the same person spotted without the backpack.
Authorities have not commented on the possibility of multiple suspects caught on camera. Notably, in recent developments, SWAT movement has been reported related to the Guthrie case. TMZ reported that authorities believe that the person who wrote the ransom letter is from Tucson, stating that the notes had clues about their whereabouts. While the working theory is that the sender of the notes has Guthrie in custody, it is not an established fact.
Investigators feel time is of the essence in Guthrie's case given that the octogenarian would not be in good health without her daily medication. Guthrie reportedly has cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More