Nancy Guthrie kidnapping has 2 suspects? Expert makes massive claim amid Dominic Evans, Tommaso Cioni buzz

The FBI released new footage in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. The images and video from her house show the alleged suspect in the doorway. An individual wearing a ski mask and gloves can be seen and one of the visuals also shows the person with a weapon and backpack. However, these are not visible throughout, leading many to speculate that there might have been two people captured on video. This combo from images provided by the FBI shows surveillance footage at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Arizona. (AP)

Now, an investigative expert who had recently weighed in on the Celeste Rivas-D4vd case has also opined that it appears to be ‘two different guys’ in the FBI footage.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. With the new footage coming out, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Tommaso Cioni, the son-in-law. He was reportedly the last person to see Guthrie before she was taken, as he dropped her off after his mother-in-law had dinner on January 31 with Cioni's wife and her daughter, Annie Guthrie. Former News Nation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had also reported that Cioni was a suspect, though authorities junked this claim. Cioni's former bandmember Dominic Evans has also been dragged into the spotlight with allegations being made about his past crimes.

Despite the chatter, authorities have made it clear that they have not yet named any suspects or persons of interest in the case. Speculation online surrounding Cioni and Evans also did not come with any substantiation tying them to the new footage. However, Steve Fischer, the private investigator who found the limelight during the Celeste Rivas case has now weighed in on the ‘two suspects’ theory.