Did Celeste Rivas die of accidental overdose? PI drops major hint about D4vd's involvement in Tesla case

The investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death is ongoing after her body was found in the trunk of a car belonging to singer D4vd, on September 8, in Los Angeles. Rivas had gone missing in 2024 and the Tesla where she was found was towed from Hollywood Hills, where D4vd had been staying at a rented place. D4vd moved out of the Hollywood Hills rented place soon after Celeste Rivas' body was discovered in the car registered to him.(X/@CoffindafferFBI)

The singer soon moved out after the body was discovered in his car, which wasn't reported stolen. Meanwhile, his ex-landlord of the Hollywood Hills property hired a private investigator, reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with the Los Angeles Police Department's delay in providing answers in the matter.

Steve Fischer, the PI, has since spoken about who likely drove the Tesla and other aspects of the Celeste Rivas case. Now, he's provided an update on her possible cause of death.

PI's big hint in Celeste Rivas case

Fischer hinted that the authorities are likely ‘relying on toxicology’. As per the private detective, this means that there could have been an accidental overdose in Rivas' case. Speaking to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the PI said “They are probably relying on toxicology to better understand what happened, which means it could be an accidental overdose with a really bad decision made afterwards.”

Also Read | Is D4vd a suspect? PI reveals massive clue about Tesla in Celeste Rivas death case

Notably, Fischer had earlier made a similar point, when appearing in an October 17 interview on Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber. He had speculated that Rivas might have died of an overdose and a ‘bad decision’ may have been made to not ‘expose a potential relationship’ between the two. The PI had added that D4vd or David Anthony Burke might have tried to get someone to dump the Tesla but they didn't go through with it, leaving it in the impound lot where the body was eventually discovered.

Fischer's theory about authorities relying on the toxicology report was confirmed by sources speaking to ABC News, who said that lab tests and toxicology reports would hopefully answer how she'd died. Earlier LAPD had told Complex in a statement that there might be no foul play involved in Rivas' death at all.

For now, the cause of death is deferred, as per the medical examiner's office, and without a determining cause of death, the case is not a homicide investigation. Earlier reports suggested that it could be months before a cause of death could be determined, given the condition the body was found in. Reports indicated it was dismembered, and Rivas had been dead for some time before her body was found.

While the investigation remains underway, cops have not yet named any suspects, and D4vd's team had shared right at the start of the matter that the singer was cooperating with authorities.