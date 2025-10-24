Celeste Rivas Hernandez case update: PI reveals timeline centered on D4vd's Tesla

A private investigator has revealed new details in the case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teen whose body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla linked to singer D4vd. Steve Fischer, hired by the owner of a Hollywood Hills home where D4vd had been staying, told ABC7 that the property was rented by the singer's manager through Interscope Records. A private investigator revealed details about Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death, which is also connected to singer D4vd.(X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

Private investigator reveals timeline established around Tesla

The exact time and cause of the teen's death remain unclear, but Fischer noted that the last confirmed date she was alive is January 2, 2025. Drawing on neighbourhood surveillance footage and digital evidence, he said he has been able to piece together a timeline focused on D4vd's Tesla.

Fischer said, “That car, starting in May, was parked in a few different spots around the neighborhood, and then finally, on July 29th, left in its final spot on Bluebird [Avenue],” as reported by ABC7 Eyewitness News. He continued, "This happens to be right before, or the same day, they are leaving on a tour bus for D4vd's tour."

The singer's remaining tour dates were canceled last month as the investigation continues. Both the D4vd's fans and Fischer are left questioning what may have happened. Fischer said, “They are probably relying on toxicology to better understand what happened, which means it could be an accidental overdose with a really bad decision made afterwards.”

Celeste Rivas' cause of death yet to be determined

The cause of Hernandez's death has not yet been determined. Sources told ABC News that lab tests and toxicology reports may eventually clarify how she died. For now, authorities are treating the case as a death investigation rather than a homicide.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told Eyewitness News, “It's an ongoing investigation and we have a lot of resources dedicated to bringing it to a conclusion, but to go beyond what has already been made public would be inappropriate.”

No suspects have been named so far in the case, and no arrests have been made.