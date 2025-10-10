D4vd investigation update: Singer transferred real estate to mother just days after Celeste Rivas' body was found

Singer D4vd has transferred ownership of two Texas properties to his mother amid an ongoing police investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was discovered in a decomposed state inside his Tesla. According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the singer recently signed over the deeds of two Houston-area homes, which were previously owned by him under a trust, to his mother. D4vd transferred two Texas properties to his mother during an investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.(X@FearedBuck)

D4vd transfers real estate to his mother

According to TMZ, D4vd transferred the properties on September 18 and September 22, with the first transfer coinciding with a swatting incident at one of his homes. On that day, police responded to a false report of a shooting and a deceased female victim, made by a caller using voice-masking technology.

At the time of the swatting incident, it appears D4vd's parents and siblings were already residing in one of the homes. When police arrived, his parents answered the door and informed officers that the singer's younger brother and sister were upstairs.

This incident came just one day after the LAPD executed a search warrant at D4vd's Los Angeles rental property on September 17, as previously reported by the media outlet. Rivas' body was discovered on September 8, 2025.

D4vd at center of Celeste Rivas' death investigation

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been linked to teh disturbing discovery of 14-year-old Rivas' body last month. She was reported missing from her home in Lake Elsinore, California, earlier in 2024. Authorities believe she may have been deceased for several weeks before her decomposing body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla connected to the singer.

He also cancelled the remaining leg of his tour and pressed pause on the release of his deluxe album, Withered.