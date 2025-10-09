Has D4vd been cleared? Cops provide update on suspect list as Celeste Rivas is laid to rest

The Los Angeles Police Department has provided yet another update regarding them considering singer D4vd as a suspect in the Celeste Rivas case. Speaking to Complex, the LAPD reiterated that the 21-year-old, also known as David Anthony Burke, is not a suspect in the case. D4vd was living in Hollywood Hills and the car where Celeste Rivas' body was found was towed from there. (AFP)

The decomposing body of Celeste Rivas was found in a car registered to D4vd on September 8, a day after she would have turned 15. Rivas went missing in 2024. The body was found after workers in a LA towing yard complained of foul smell coming from a car that had been brought over from the Hollywood Hills area.

Cops found that D4vd had been staying at a house in Hollywood Hills and gathered evidence from there. Meanwhile, Rivas was laid to rest as the case remains under investigation.

Has D4vd been cleared in Celeste Rivas case?

The LAPD confirmed to Complex that there is no question of clearing D4vd in the Celeste Rivas case yet, since he hasn't been named as a suspect. This is because a cause of death has not yet been determined in the Rivas case, and authorities are thus unable to pursue it as a homicide.

Officials told the publication that not only is there not enough evidence to name suspects, but also that the death might not be a murder at all.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,” the LAPD told the publication.

Meanwhile, Rivas was laid to rest on Monday after her close ones gathered at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Mortuary to carry her casket to the final resting spot. Since the body was discovered, D4vd canceled his tour, shelved the rollout of his deluxe album Withered, and apparently also moved out of his Hollywood Hills place. An earlier statement from D4vd's team had stated that the singer was ‘cooperating’ with the investigation.