D4vd accused of deleting song posts after Celeste Rivas' death. Here's the truth

Singer D4vd has been in the spotlight since Celeste Rivas' body was found in the trunk of a car registered to him. While police have not named David Anthony Burke, or D4vd, as a suspect in the case, his past song lyrics have come under severe scrutiny online. Police searched a Hollywood Hills home D4vd was staying at. (AFP)

Now, people online have reportedly claimed that D4vd is deleting Reddit posts linking him to the Rivas' death investigation, as per The Sun. Many on Reddit have accused him of moderating his own subreddit and deleting posts which are critical of him. Further, the 20-year-old has also been accused of deleting posts about his lyrics from the subreddit amid rumors that he was the only moderator there.

Are the accusations about D4vd true?

Redditors gathered on a subreddit purportedly belonging to the 20-year-old singer, and when they discussed theories linking D4vd to Rivas, the 15-year-old girl, who had gone missing in 2024, they began to notice that the posts were being deleted. With D4vd listed as the sole moderator, users assumed he was attempting to control the narrative.

Then, it was reported that the subreddit was locked, preventing users from posting anything at all. There were allegations that D4vd had left the subreddit, which disabled further posting.

However, a Reddit spokesperson told the US Sun that the account many believed to belong to D4vd, was only created four months back. Also, the moderator linked to the account was reportedly inactive for the last three months, which would have made it impossible for them to have removed any of the case-related content. The spokesperson further explained that the subreddit had been restricted due to inactivity, since the platform requires active moderation.

Users, meanwhile, have reportedly switched to another forum r/D4vd2, where they continue to follow the investigation. Despite not being named as a suspect, cops did search the Hollywood Hills house where D4vd was staying and collected items in evidence bags, it was reported. The car, where Rivas' body was found, was towed from Hollywood Hills.