Who had access to D4vd's car? New details emerge in Celeste Rivas' death

The police continue to investigate the case of a decomposing body being found in the car of singer D4vd, or David Anthony Burke. Police are not treating Celeste Rivas' case as a homicide because the cause of death has not been determined after her body was found D4vd's car.

The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car registered to D4vd in Los Angeles. However, with the cause of death not being determined yet, cops are not looking at it as a homicide. Nonetheless, D4vd was earlier reported to have been ‘cooperating’ with the investigation.

The thing that ties D4vd to the case is that it was his car the body was found in. However, now details have emerged about who else had access to the car.

Celeste Rivas case update

A senior Los Angeles Police Department source told ABC7 that the car where Rivas' body was found was among several owned by the 20-year-old singer.

However, the source added that many different people used any of the vehicles at any given point of time.

Apart from that, information has also come out at D4vd was staying at one of the Hollywood Hills places. Notably, the car where Rivas' body was found was towed from a street in Hollywood Hills. One neighbor remembered that the Tesla had been parked in front of the home where D4vd was staying, and at two other parking spots on the street.

“It's a little weird to see a car that I haven't seen here for a long time. It had a big dent on it, had a Texas plate on it. So, all a little odd, but at the same time, you know, people could be hanging out with friends for a long time,” he told ABC7.

The home where he was staying was searched overnight, the publication reported, noting that D4vd did not own the property – he was just staying there.

Rivas had gone missing from Lake Elsinore last year, investigators told ABC News. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that a photograph showed D4vd near the area where Rivas lived before she had disappeared.