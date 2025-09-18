Is D4vd a suspect now? Here's the latest on Celeste Rivas' investigation as singer cancels tour

Since the decomposing body of 15-year-old Celesta Rivas Hernandez was found in an abandoned car owned by a musician D4vd, he has come under massive media scrutiny. Since he owned the Tesla, where Rivas' body was found, he is being investigated by the police. Singer and songwriter, d4vd. (d4vd on Instagram)

However, the Los Angeles Police Department, in charge of the investigation, has not named D4vd as a suspect. As of now, D4vd has not made any public comment on the issue. However, a spokesperson for the musician said that he is "cooperating fully" with the investigation.

The spokesperson has also revealed that D4vd has cancelled his upcoming tour in Seattle so that he can be available for the investigation, as and when required. TMZ reported that he will likely be flown back to LA.

Celeste Rivas-D4vd Row: Latest On Probe

Celeste Rivas' body was found by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department inside the trunk of a car in Hollywood Hills. She was reported missing in Lake Elsinore, Riverside County, back in April 2024. On Wednesday, the coroner identified her based on her decomposing remains, which were intact when they were found.

The LAPD has yet to name it as a crime scene as the Medical Examiner's office said that the cause of death has been "deferred." it means that it is still under investigation, and is expected to arrive in the coming days.

Links Between D4vd and Celeste Rivas Surface

On Wednesday, TMZ published exclusive photos that link the death of Celeste Rivas and rapper D4vd. The photos show D4du in the area where Celeste Rivas disappeared, in Lake Elsinore, Riverside County, California.

David Anthony Burke, the real name of D4vd, was seen interacting with a man in one of the photos published by TMZ. TMZ reported that D4vd was less than a mile from the area where Celeste Rivas lived with her family, just days before she disappeared.

Additionally, it was reported that the victim had the same tattoo as D4vd on her leg, saying "Shh..." Rivas' mother identified her from the tattoo.