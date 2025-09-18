D4vd girlfriend: Is popular singer in a relationship? What we know about dating history

New York-born singer D4vd has canceled his show in Seattle, TMZ reported. This is part of the Withered world tour that the singer is currently on. D4vd was in Wisconsin when the discovery in his car was made in Los Angeles. (X/@d4vddd)

While D4vd's musical ventures are well known to his fans, not much is known about the artist's love life. Here's a look amid a lot of interest in D4vd.

Is D4vd married?

There are no reports of D4vd's marriage, but the singer in a 2024 X post said that he was indeed married.

A post had linked D4vd with Nessa Barrett, another singer. The post shared a photo which had the text asking ‘wait what if they’re secretly there together rn'. The person sharing it wrote “pls take a picture together soon im in need. i know you guys are friends we need a pic and a collab.”

To this, D4vd had replied “girl i am happily married bye,” following it with two ‘tears streaming down the face’ emoticons.

HT.com was unable to independently verify if D4vd is indeed married.

Who is D4vd?

D4vd or David Anthony Burke is known for songs like Romantic Homicide and is now on his Withered world tour.

He was born on May 28, 2005. D4vd was raised in Queens, New York before he moved to Houston, Texas. He reportedly grew up mostly listening to gospel music and was homeschooled till he was sent to middle school when he was 13. While he'd initially planned to be a gamer, D4vd gravitated towards hip-hop and indie music after being inspired by music which appeared in the online game Fortnite. Now, he does professional collaborations with Fortnite.

D4vd has also collaborated with artists like the band 21 Savage for Call Me Revenge and Kali Uchis for the track Crashing.