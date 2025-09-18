Celeste Rivas update: D4vd's tattoo link emerges after Tesla revelation; singer takes big call

Celeste Rivas was identified as the 15-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found last week in singer D4vd’s Tesla at a Los Angeles impound lot on Wednesday. NBC Los Angeles cited sources to report that Rivas was identified through forensics. Her cause of death has not been determined yet. Now, an interesting tattoo link has emerged in the case. Celeste Rivas was identified as the girl found dead in D4vd's car(Instagram)

TMZ reported that D4vd and Rivas have the same ‘Shhh…’ tattoo on their right index finger. The entertainment website cited the 15-year-old's mother to report that she had the tattoo in red ink. The mom added that her daughter had been missing for more than a year, since April 2024. Her boyfriend's name was David.

Read More: Tyler Robinson's ‘sickening’ porn searches revealed; Charlie Kirk shooter played ‘Furry Shades of Gay’ game

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was from Lake Elsinore, the Riverside Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Tuesday. "The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide and will be the point of contact for any further details regarding this investigation," the department added.

The body was found on September 8 after Los Angeles police officers were called to Hollywood Tow because of a foul odor coming from the Tesla. The vehicle was impounded and identified as D4vd's.

Officials said that the girl was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings. She had wavy black hair and weighed about 71 pounds. NBC cited law enforcement sources to add that the remains were not intact and Rivas had been dead inside the car for an extended period of time.

D4vd makes massive concert announcement

The singer will not be performing at a concert in Seattle on Wednesday, TMZ reported. D4vd was supposed to perform at the Showbox SoDo.

D4vd concert dates

Seattle, WA - September 17, 2025

San Francisco, CA - September 19, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - September 20, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - September 24, 2025

Oslo, NO - October 1, 2025

Oslo, NO - October 1, 2025

Stockholm, SE - October 4, 2025

Cologne, DE - October 6, 2025

Amsterdam, NL - October 9, 2025

Dublin, D2, IE - October 14, 2025

Manchester, GB - October 15, 2025

Glasgow, GB - October 16, 2025

Bristol, GB - October 18, 2025

London, GB - October 20, 2025

London, GB - October 21, 2025

Paris, 75, FR - October 23, 2025

Paris, 75, FR - October 23, 2025

Paris, 75, FR - October 24, 2025

Zurich, CH - October 26, 2025