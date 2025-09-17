Tyler Robinson's ‘sickening’ porn searches revealed; Charlie Kirk shooter played ‘Furry Shades of Gay’ game

Tyler Robinson used a pseudo name on Steam, where he played a pornographic online game called 'Furry Shades of Gay', the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, citing his online accounts and other sources. The report added that the 22-year-old also followed artists who drew explicit cartoons associated with pedophilia. Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, appears by camera before Judge Tony Graf (via REUTERS)

This comes a day after Robinson was charged with aggravated murder for fatally shooting conservative activist and key Trump ally Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event last week. Prosecutors disclosed a series of text messages between the shooter and his roommate, reported as Lance Triggs. He could face the death penalty.

Read More: Tyler Robinson mother breaks silence on son's changing political beliefs, personal life and family dynamics

The Daily Mail cited Tyler Robinson's friends to report that he used the account name 'craftin247’ on his gaming and online accounts. The 22-year-old reportedly played Furry Shades of Gay, a game that described itself as being about ‘love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor’ on Steam in 2020.

The report states that the ‘craftin247’ account name appeared on FurAffinity.com, a website ‘for people with a proclivity for humanoid animal illustrations and dressing up in fur suits’. They call themselves ‘furries’. The Daily Mail added that the account had recently watched content created by a user called RedRusker, an artist who posts gay furry porn.

Read More: 'Enough of his hatred': What Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson wrote in texts to partner

Tyler Robinson charges

In addition to the aggravated murder charge, Tyler Robinson was charged with felony discharge of a gun causing injury, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. He faces 25 years to life in prison for these charges if he avoids the death penalty.

Utah is one of 23 states that currently allows for the death penalty to be imposed.

Prosecutors said that Robinson chatted with his roommate after shooting Charlie Kirk. On the day of the incident, he wrote: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

In later text exchanges, Robinson wrote: “I am, I’m sorry” when asked if he was the gunman, according to the court documents.

Robinson allegedly described hiding the rifle and discarding the clothing, and that he urged the roommate to delete the messages and remain silent if questioned by police.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)