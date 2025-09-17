Tyler Robinson mother breaks silence on son's changing political beliefs, personal life and family dynamics

The mother of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder, outlined how Robinson's political views had changed over the past year or so, shifting toward the left and “becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights,” according to court filings for the suspect, reported CNN. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Tyler Robinson mother claimed that he started dating his roommate, a biological man who was undergoing a gender transition.(X/@LucasSa56947288 and X/@robsmithonline)

According to court documents filed Tuesday, she claimed that Robinson started dating his roommate, a biological man who was undergoing a gender transition.

As a result, Robinson and his father, who hold somewhat different political opinions, had many conversations with family members, she added.

According to Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, Robinson's mother was the one who recognized him from police-released images.

Gray further opened up about the identifying process, which went like this:

“On the evening of September 11th, 2025, as law enforcement continued their investigation, Tyler James Robinson went to the Washington County sheriff’s office with his parents and a family friend to turn himself in. Robinson’s mother stated the following to police: On September 11th, 2025, the day after the shooting, Robinson’s mother saw the photo of the shooter in the news and thought the shooter looked like her son. Robinson’s mother called her son, and asked him where he was. He said he was at home sick and that he had also been at home home sick on September 10. Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson. Robinson’s father agreed.”

‘Too much evil in the guy’: Robinson to his parents

While speaking to his parents at their house, Robinson allegedly hinted that he shot Kirk “and stated that he couldn't go to jail, and just wanted to end it,” Gray said.

When questioned why he did it, Robinson responded because Kirk "spreads too much hate," as per Gray.

Robinson informed his parents, “There's too much evil in the guy,” he said.

Kash Patel appears for Senate hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel addressed questions on the Kirk murder investigation during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He informed Congress that over 20 participants in an online discussion with Robinson are being interviewed by the FBI. According to the Washington Post, the suspect used the internet messaging app Discord to confess to the murder.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court for the first time at 5 p.m. ET, as per Utah County Attorney's Office. The hearing will be conducted in virtual mode.