Who is Matt Robinson? What we know about Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect Tyler Robinson's father

Tyler Robinson, who has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, was turned in by his father, Matt Robinson. US President Donald Trump announced the news earlier this week, stating that someone very close to Robinson turned him in. Matt Robinson, who has come into the limelight, has been hailed as a hero by social media. Matt played a key role in turning Tyler Robinson in to the authorities and identifying him as a suspect in the Charlie Kirk shooting.(AFP)

Who is Matt Robinson

Runs a construction company

Matt Robinson, who is the father of Tyler Robinson, reportedly runs a family-owned construction company in Utah, The Daily Mail reported. He has been married to Tyler’s mother, Amber Denise Robinson, for 25 years. Tyler grew up with his parents in Washington, a city in Utah, at their family home.

Role in turning Tyler in

Matt played a key role in turning Tyler in to the authorities and identifying him as a suspect in the shooting. Trump, while announcing Robinson as the killer, said that the suspect's father relayed the information to authorities through ‘a minister who was involved with law enforcement’. Trump further said that he hopes Tyler gets the death penalty, as Kirk didn’t deserve this.

Also read: Did Tyler Robinson's father donate $1.5 million reward to Charlie Kirk's family? Here's the truth

Republican with Trump supporting views

Matt Robinson and his wife are reportedly Republicans with a view supporting the Trump administration. Tyler’s grandmother, 69-year-old Debbie Robinson, told The Daily Mail that “Most of the family members are Republican.” “I don't know any single one who’s a Democrat. I'm just so confused,' she said further. Tyler’s mother, meanwhile, works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services, an organisation that helps individuals with disabilities access care.

Early reports related to the case claimed that Matt Robinson is a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s office, but the Washington County Attorney’s office later clarified that Matt has no ties with local law enforcement. Posting on Facebook, the Washington Attorney’s office said, “The individual arrested is NOT related to Washington County law enforcement!”

After, Matt Robinson helped authorities to identify Tyler as a suspect, social media users praised his efforts and hailed him as a hero. “Praise to the father for his courage in turning in his demonic son,” one person wrote on X.

Charlie Kirk was shot while interacting with students at the Utah Valley University earlier this week. FBI initially arrested two people from the scene but later released them. They also recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle, which is believed to be the weapon used in Kirk's assassination.