Tyler Robinson ‘not cooperating’ with investigators as Trump makes big revelation in Charlie Kirk murder case

President Donald Trump has stated that many individuals are under “major investigation” for the killing of Charlie Kirk. However suspected killer is still refusing to cooperate with investigators as he is detained under special supervision in a Utah jail. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that Tyler Robinson seems to have become radicalized after leaving Utah State University.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to Kirk's fatal shooting at Utah Valley University. He later admitted to his father, Matt Robinson, that he had shot Kirk, 31, in the neck, according to authorities.

Matt, the owner of a family-run construction firm, later called the police.

Trump says several people are ‘already under major investigation’

Amid Kirk's murder investigation, Trump has stated that “a lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left” are “already under major investigation.”

Speaking to reporters at a New Jersey airfield on Sunday night, he reiterated his earlier accusations that leftist rhetoric contributed to the animosity that resulted in his friend's murder, stating that “The problem is on the left - it's not on the right as some people like to say.”

“And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speak so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that's the left, that's not the right,” he added.

Tyler Robinson has not made any confession

However, Utah Governor Spencer Cox stated on Sunday that the suspect is not assisting law enforcement in their efforts to determine the reason for the horrific killing.

Speaking to ABC News, he said, “He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating.”

Cox further said that Robinson seems to have become radicalized after leaving Utah State University.

During an appearance on Meet the Press on NBC, he stated that while Robinson's family was conservative, “his ideology was very different than his family.”

The governor has indicated that over a recent meal with his family, Robinson brought up Charlie Kirk's visit to UVU and the reasons why he didn't like him.