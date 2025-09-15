Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Starlink down: See outage map as users in Nevada, Arizona, and Utah report network issue

Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 10:21 am IST

Elon Musk’s Starlink faced a major outage Sunday, with over 45,000 users reporting issues, according to DownDetector.

Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service is down for thousands of users on Sunday afternoon, as per DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. At the time of this writing, more than 45,000 users reported facing an outage with Starlink.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Users from multiple states in the US, such as Arizona, Utah, New Jersey and Nevada, among others, reported the outage. As per DownDetector, 60% of the users said they had internet issues, while 40% said they faced a total blackout.

As many as 49,300 users reported facing an outage with Starlink in the United States.(DownDetector)
As many as 49,300 users reported facing an outage with Starlink in the United States.(DownDetector)

This is a breaking news.

Follow Us On