Tyler Robinson a Democrat or Republican? What we know about Charlie Kirk suspect's political affiliation

Tyler Robinson was identified as the suspect who assassinated Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. The 22-year-old shot Kirk when the Turning Point USA founder was speaking at an outdoor event in Utah Valley University's Orem campus. The Trump ally and conservative activist was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead within hours. Tyler Robinson, the suspect who killed Charlie Kirk, is in Utah County jail(X)

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, FBI chief Kash Patel and other officials told reporters on Friday that Robinson had earlier expressed to family his opposition to the viewpoints of Kirk. The 22-year-old had become ‘more political’ in the run-up to the shooting.

Is Tyler Robinson a Democrat or Republican?

While officials revealed that Robinson had become more political over the days, they did not reveal the Charlie Kirk suspect's political affiliation. Several social media users speculated whether he is a Republican voter.

“Yes Tyler robinson was a registered republician in Utah, according to state records,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of this claim at the moment. We do not know Tyler Robinson's political affiliation.

Kirk was killed by a single shot in what police said was a targeted attack and Utah’s governor called a political assassination. Kirk co-founded the nonprofit political organization Turning Point USA, based in Arizona.

Authorities recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle near the scene of the shooting and had said the shooter jumped off a roof and vanished into the nearby woods afterward.

Kirk had been speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point at Utah Valley University at the time of Wednesday's shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead hours later.

“He wanted to help young people, and he didn’t deserve this,” Trump said Friday. “He was really a good person.”

(With inputs from the Associated Press)