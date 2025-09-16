Tyler Robinson's chilling ‘I have bad news’ message after Charlie Kirk assassination revealed

Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, apparently confessed to killing the Turning Point USA founder to about three dozen people online a day after the shooting. Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU). Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Charlie Kirk on Discord? Suspect's chilling ‘I have bad news’ message revealed(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS)

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” reads a chat message that Robinson purportedly sent through online community Discord, according to the Washington Post.

“It was me at UVU yesterday. i’m sorry for all of this,” the 22-year-old allegedly added. “Im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing, thank you all for everything.”

The message was sent Thursday night, September 11, a day after Kirk’s assassination and around two hours before Robinson was apprehended. The message was sent from an account on the platform tied to Robinson.

Utah Governor says Tyler Robinson ‘is not cooperating’

Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, previously said in a statement that Robinson is not cooperating with authorities. “He has not confessed to, to authorities. He is, he is, he is not cooperating, but, but, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's, that's, that's very important,” Cox told ABC News' ‘This Week’ co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

Cox also addressed claims that Robinson had communicated with others on Discord after Kirk’s murder. "All we can confirm is that those conversations definitely were happening, and they did not believe it was actually him. It was, it was all joking until, until he, you know, until he admitted that it actually was him," Cox said.

Discord previously said that following an internal investigation, it found “no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence” on the platform, as reported by the New York Post.