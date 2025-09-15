Charlie Kirk opinions: What Trump ally said about George Floyd and BLM movement

Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and key Trump ally, died after being struck by a bullet on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University when Tyler Robinson, 22, shot him in the neck. Kirk was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Charlie Kirk spoke about George Floyd's death in a 2021 speech(REUTERS)

The shooting suspect was apprehended after an hours-long manhunt. He will be charged this week.

Now, several of Charlie Kirk's opinions on key issues, including immigration, gender, and religion, have resurfaced. Social media users are also wondering what the activist said about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

What did Charlie Kirk say about George Floyd?

In May 2020, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was killed on the spot. Two other officers held him, and a third one monitored the crowd on the busy Minneapolis street.

In a 2021 speech in Mankato, Minnesota, Kirk referred to Floyd as a 'scumbag' adding that his death was not worthy of the national attention it received. Without any evidence, the 31-year-old claimed it was caused by an ‘overdose’.

Kirk also described the Civil Rights Act as a ‘huge mistake’.

Latest on Charlie Kirk's death

Investigators said they are still working to determine why Tyler Robinson allegedly targeted Charlie Kirk, though hints about his political leanings have emerged.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed on Sunday that Robinson has refused to cooperate with authorities. Friends, according to Cox, described him as someone who had grown increasingly radicalized online, drifting toward leftist views. One dinner conversation stood out to investigators, when Robinson reportedly mentioned Kirk’s upcoming event at Utah Valley University.

Cox emphasized in multiple TV interviews that while Robinson’s politics “clearly leaned left,” the precise motive remains unclear. He described the killing as a troubling case of online extremism spilling into real-world violence.

Public records show Robinson is a registered voter with no party affiliation, but he is listed as inactive after skipping the past two general elections. His parents, by contrast, are registered Republicans.

(With AP inputs)