Tyler Robinson not cooperating, authorities struggle to find Charlie Kirk killing motive

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday that the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, was not cooperating with the authorities as he remains in custody waiting to be charged. Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at a college event.(X)

Investigators have yet to piece together why Robinson allegedly scaled a rooftop at Utah Valley University during an outdoor event and shot conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk in the neck at long range on Wednesday.

Cox said that 22-year-old Robinson would be formally charged on Tuesday. The Republican Governor revealed that the accused has not confessed to investigators.

"He is not cooperating, but all the people around him were cooperating, and I think that's very important," the Republican governor said on ABC’s This Week.

While Robinson has refused to talk, one person who is apparently talking to investigators is his roommate, who was also a romantic partner, according to Governor Cox. He described the roommate as "a male transitioning to female," and said the roommate has been "incredibly cooperative."

Investigation into the Charlie Kirk shooting

Charlie Kirk, a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump and co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, was killed by a single rifle shot during an event at Utah Valley University attended by 3,000 people in Orem, about 40 miles south (65 km) of Salt Lake City.

The killing ushered in newfound fears of a spike in political violence in the United States and an ever-deepening divide between the left and the right.

Tyler Robinson, a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, part of Utah's public university system, was taken into custody at his parents' house, about 260 miles (420 km) southwest of the crime scene, after a 33-hour manhunt.

Investigators found messages engraved into four bullet casings, including references to memes and video game jokes. An affidavit filed by authorities in the case described these messages. One of the inscriptions, according to the affidavit, read: "Hey fascist! CATCH!" followed by a combination of directional arrows, an apparent reference to a sequence of button presses that unleashes a bomb in a popular video game.

Another casing, according to the affidavit, read, "If you read This, you are GAY Lmao."