Trump calls for prayers after ally Charlie Kirk shot at Utah University

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged people to pray for right-wing activist and close ally Charlie Kirk after he was shot at a university in Utah. US political activist Charlie Kirk during the finale of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 31, 2024.(AFP)

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

US Vice President JD Vance also asked his followers to pray for Kirk. “Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” Vance wrote on X.

Charlie Kirk shot at



Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. US House Representative Mike Kennedy of Utah's 3rd district has confirmed that the shot hit Kirk. His conditions remains unknown.

"I’m devastated to learn Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at UVU," he wrote in a post on X. “We condemn this senseless act of violence. Praying for Charlie and all those affected. My teams and I are monitoring the situation for updates.”

Video of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. Kirk can be seen briefly moving his hand to his neck as he falls off his chair, sending the attendees running.

A university spokesperson told Reuters in an email that the short was fired from a nearby building and that one suspect is in custody.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency is closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk.

"We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," FBI Director Kash Patel said on X. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected."