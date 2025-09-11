President Donald Trump has shared a video statement after conservative activist and popular influencer Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on Wednesday, September 10, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU). Trump blames 'radical left' for murder of Charlie Kirk, says will punish each one (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)(AFP)

In a video statement shared on Truth Social, Trump said he is “filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.” He also blamed the “radical left” for Kirk's murder, accusing them of comparing people like Kirk to "Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals."

‘He fought for liberty, democracy, justice’

“All who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom, and there has never been anyone who was so respected by youth,” Trump said.

“Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven," he added. “Our prayers are with his wife Erica, the two young beloved children, and his entire family who he loved more than anything in the world. We ask God to watch over them in this terrible hour of heartache and pain. This is a dark moment for America. Charlie Kirk traveled the nation joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good faith debate. His mission was to bring young people into the political process which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense on campuses nationwide.”

Trump hailed Kirk for championing “ his ideas with courage, logic, humor, and grace. He added that ”violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree."