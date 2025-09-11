Edit Profile
    Live

    Charlie Kirk news updates: Trump ally fatally shot at Utah Event

    By HT News Desk
    Published on: Sep 11, 2025 3:57 AM IST

    Charlie Kirk news updates: Kirk, executive director of the conservative Turning Point USA advocacy group, was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University when he was shot.

    Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk (R) speaks on stage with President Donald Trump at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024
    Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk (R) speaks on stage with President Donald Trump at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024

    Charlie Kirk news updates: Charlie Kirk, a Conservative US leader and a close ally of President Donald Trump, died after being shot during an event in Utah. Kirk, executive director of the conservative Turning Point USA advocacy group, was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University when he was shot. Police have not yet identified the person who opened fire.

    Videos shared on social media showed that Kirk was being asked questions about mass shootings in America when he was shot in the neck. The video showed Kirk moving his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair.

    US President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death in a post on social media, saying that no one understood or had the heart of the youth in the country better than Charlie.

    “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

    More on the incident:

    • Videos shared on social media showed that Kirk was being asked questions about mass shootings in America when he was shot in the neck.
    • The person who shot the right-wing influencer is still on the run, the university said.
    • Utah Valley University said the campus was immediately evacuated and remained closed.
    • Classes were cancelled until further notice. Those still on campus were asked to stay in place until police officers could safely escort them off campus.
    • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. “A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization,” he said.

    Sep 11, 2025 3:57 AM IST

    Charlie Kirk news: Trump says Charlie Kirk was loved by all

    US President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death in a post on social media, saying that no one understood or had the heart of the youth in the country better than Charlie.

    “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

    Sep 11, 2025 3:52 AM IST

    Charlie Kirk news: Killer still at large

    The person who shot dead right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk at a US campus event on Wednesday is still on the run, the university said.

    "We currently don't have a suspect in custody. This is an ongoing investigation," Ellen Treanor, a spokesperson for Utah Valley University, told AFP.

    Sep 11, 2025 3:49 AM IST

    Charlie Kirk news: Charlie Kirk was answering question on mass shooting

    Videos shared on social media showed that Kirk was being asked questions about mass shootings in America when he was shot in the neck. The video showed Kirk moving his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair.

    Sep 11, 2025 3:48 AM IST

    Charlie Kirk news: Trump ally fatally shot at Utah Event

    Charlie Kirk, a Conservative US leader and a close ally of President Donald Trump, died after being shot during an event in Utah on Wednesday.

    Kirk, executive director of the conservative Turning Point USA advocacy group, was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University when he was shot.

