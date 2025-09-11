Screaming, chaos and 'blood pouring out': Eyewitnesses recall Charlie Kirk shooting

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday at Utah Valley University in what officials described as a rooftop political assassination. Charlie Kirk speaks while wearing a shirt with a picture taken during Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump's attempted assassination on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024.(File Photo/REUTERS)

Witnesses described chaos and panic as the gunfire erupted during Kirk’s presentation before a crowd of several thousand.

Raydon Dechene, 51, was seated in the front row when the shot was fired. “He was in the middle of a sentence,” Dechene told People. “All of a sudden I heard a pop and I saw his head fall back and blood pouring out of his neck.”

Dechene said the gunfire seemed to come from behind the audience. “Everybody ducked and then somebody said, ‘Run!’” she recalled. “He still had blood running down his neck. I thought for sure it was a one and done shot.”

Another attendee, Justin Hicken, 41, told The Independent that security measures were inadequate for such a large gathering. “It’s a bummer because whoever did this was able to enter the premises with a firearm,” Hicken said.

“It’s just a sad thing. I’m very conservative myself, I’m pro-2nd Amendment. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make sure you’re taking good, secure measures when you’re hosting events like this. Because all it takes is one lunatic.”

Hicken estimated that 3,000 to 4,000 people were packed into the outdoor amphitheater. He said there were no metal detectors at the entrance.

“He got about 60 to 90 seconds into it, and that’s when the shot went off,” Hicken said, describing an exchange between Kirk and an attendee just before the attack. “I saw blood spurting from Charlie, his body kind of recoiled, everybody started screaming. People dropped to the floor, a whole bunch of bodies all over, just crazy stuff. As I was on the floor with bodies on top of me, I was listening, praying, that hopefully there are no more shots.”

Police and federal agents continued searching surrounding neighborhoods late Wednesday. Armed officers were seen knocking on doors and showing residents a photograph of a person of interest.

The Utah Valley University campus was placed on lockdown, with officials ordering students and staff to “secure in place.” The school’s emergency information page told anyone still on campus to call authorities for an escort out.