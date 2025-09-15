Has Tyler Robinson confessed to authorities? Utah Gov. reveals details after Charlie Kirk assassination

Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, has revealed in a recent statement that Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is not cooperating with authorities. Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU). Has Tyler Robinson confessed to authorities?(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS)

Has Tyler Robinson confessed to authorities?

Speaking to ABC News' ‘This Week’ co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Cox said of Robinson, “He has not confessed to, to authorities. He is, he is, he is not cooperating, but, but, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's, that's, that's very important.”

Robinson remains in custody, and charges are expected to be soon formally filed.

Spencer Cox on Tyler Robinson's Discord chats

Cox was also asked about a New York Times report alleging that Robinson had communicated with others on Discord following Kirk’s fatal shooting. The report said that he had made jokes about being the alleged shooter.

"All we can confirm is that those conversations definitely were happening, and they did not believe it was actually him. It was, it was all joking until, until he, you know, until he admitted that it actually was him," Cox said.

A group chat between people joking about how the gunman looked like Robinson is being reviewed by authorities, several law enforcement sources told ABC News. Sources told the outlet that Robinson is believed to have made a comment in the chat about the assassin being his "doppelganger."

A Discord spokesperson in a statement to ABC News, "[W]e identified a Discord account associated with the suspect but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord. The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages. These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere."

‘Very tragic circumstances that impact all of us’

Cox previously said to the Wall Street Journal that Robinson was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology." On being asked if authorities have uncovered evidence to show that, Cox replied, "Well, so far that -- that has come from his acquaintance and his family members. That's where that initial information has come from. Certainly, there will be much more information that is released in the charging documents as they're bringing all of that together."

Cox added that there will be "much, much more information" revealed in the future when charges are filed. Urging people across the US to choose kindness amid political tension, the governor said, "These are very tragic circumstances that impact all of us.”