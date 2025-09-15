Lance Twiggs: 5 things we know about Tyler Robinson’s roommate so far
Various aspects of Lance Twiggs’ life have been revealed in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Internet sleuths have been digging into the life of 22-year-old Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson. Various aspects of Twiggs’ life have been revealed in the aftermath of Kirk’s horrific assassination.
Twiggs reportedly helped the FBI arrest Robinson by sharing texts on the gun used in the shooting. Twiggs has not been accused of any wrongdoing by authorities in connection to Kirk’s death.
Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).
Five things we know about Lance Twiggs so far
- Twiggs was in the process of transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source told the New York Post. The same was confirmed by a relative, who told Wisconsin Right Now, “As far as I know, he was not going by another name. I just know he was in the process of transitioning. I know he was trying to take different medications.”
- Twiggs, an aspiring pro gamer, showed support for Joe Biden on social media. He appears to have made a comment in a 2022 Reddit post, saying, “We are riding with Biden on this glorious subreddit.”
- Twiggs may have had mental health issues, with the relative who spoke about him transitioning saying he is “not mentally well at all.” Twiggs joked about being mentally ill in social media posts. He said he was getting targeted adverts for treatment for schizophrenia and other mental health issues on social media. “I have been getting recommended treatments for schizophrenia, bpd, and a brain tumor recently by my social media advertisements. this meme is perfect, thanks,” the post reads.
- The family member of Twiggs told Wisconsin Right Now that Twiggs harbored animosity toward conservatives and Christians. The relative also said he is full of “hatred,” and that they have been avoiding Twiggs for about four years. “I know the reason I had nothing to do with him is he (Lance Twiggs) is full of evil and hatred,” the family member alleged. “While this is extremely shocking, I was afraid he might hurt someone.” “For at least four years, I haven’t talked to him,” the relative added. “I did not want him around my personal family. He’s not a healthy person.”
- The relative said that Twiggs is Robinson’s boyfriend. “They did live together,” the family member said, adding, “ I knew he had a boyfriend. I never met him. None of us had.”