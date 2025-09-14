Did Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce make donations to Charlie Kirk’s family? Fact check

Following the murder of Charlie Kirk, rumors were rife about a host of NFL stars making donations to the deceased American conservative activist’s family. It was claimed that big names like Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Malik Nabers, Jordan Love, and other NFL stars each donated $300,000 to Kirk's family. But it has come to light that these claims are completely untrue. Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday(REUTERS)

Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, claimed that it was “suspicious about the authenticity of this article since it was almost identical to articles involving Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs" and many other NFL stars. The website went on to suggest that “an identical quote was attributed to each of the NFL players.”

Did NFL stars donate to Charlie Kirk’s family?

According to Lead Stories, websites and several Facebook pages “promoting these fake stories are targeting an American audience but are published from Vietnam.”

Lead Stories claimed that it had asked an AI tool to verify if this story was made by AI, and after reviewing the full text, Claude.ai delivered an analysis titled: "Red Flags Indicating Fabrication.”

As per the outlet, the red flags included No Verifiable Sources, Anonymous Sources, Manufactured Quotes, Suspicious Financial Details, Missing Context, No Media Coverage, and Vague Future Claims.

Lead Stories, after going through the AI analysis, said that the article followed, "the classic pattern ofemotional manipulation, manufactured quotes, specific but unverifiable details, and no legitimate media corroboration. It appears designed to exploit tragedy for social media engagement rather than report actual news.”

Charlie Kirk’s death: Suspect arrested

Kirk was shot on Wednesday afternoon during a Q&A session on the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus in Orem. The co-founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA was being asked questions about mass shootings in America when he was shot in the neck.

Later, Tyler Robinson was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of shooting Kirk. The Utah native is likely to be formally charged next week, as per Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

