Charlie Kirk's killing: Accused Tyler Robinson to be formally charged next week

Tyler Robinson, the Utah trade school student arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting activist Charlie Kirk, is likely to be formally charged next week, according to Governor Spencer Cox. Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at a college event.

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon during a Q&A session on the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus in Orem, Utah. He was being asked questions about mass shootings in America when he was shot in the neck.

A bolt-action rifle believed to be the murder weapon was found nearby, and police released images from surveillance cameras showing a "person of interest" wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.

After a massive manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Thursday night after relatives and a family friend alerted authorities that he had implicated himself in the crime.

Forensic agents are seen at the apartment complex where Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected of killing right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, lives in St. George, Utah, on September 12, 2025.(AFP)

"I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson, who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him into law enforcement," the governor said, according to Reuters.

According to the governor, footage from a security camera and evidence gathered from the suspect's profile on the chat and streaming platform Discord helped investigators link him to the crime.

He was being held on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges that are expected to be formally filed in court early next week, the governor said.

News of the killing has sparked widespread outrage among Kirk's supporters and strong condemnation of political violence from across the ideological spectrum.

'This is an attack on all of us," Governor Cox said, describing Kirk's murder as a "watershed moment in American history" and likening it to the spate of U.S. political assassinations in the 1960s.