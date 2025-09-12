Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Vietnam says National Credit Center hacked, warns of data theft

Bloomberg |
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 12:01 pm IST

The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Response Center, or VNCERT, said that emergency measures are underway after the hack, which was detected on September 10

Vietnam has confirmed that a cyberattack on the National Credit Information Center could have led to a major breach of personal data and has warned the public to be on alert, according to a post on the government website.

The credit center, known as CIC, is under the State Bank of Vietnam and operates as the country's central credit bureau, collecting and providing credit information on individuals


The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Response Center, or VNCERT, said that emergency measures are underway after the hack, which was detected on Sept. 10, the posting said. Authorities are working with the central bank and other agencies to contain the breach and secure the credit center’s systems.

The credit center, known as CIC, is under the State Bank of Vietnam and operates as the country’s central credit bureau, collecting and providing credit information on individuals and businesses to support lending decisions across the financial system.

“Preliminary results show signs of intrusion aimed at stealing personal data,” according to the post, noting that the scale of the breach remains under investigation.

Authorities warned individuals and organizations against downloading, sharing or exploiting leaked data, saying violators will face legal action. It also urged banks and other financial institutions to tighten cybersecurity in line with national standards.

