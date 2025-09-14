'Notices Bulge, OwO What’s This?’: Meaning behind the meme engraved on Tyler Robinson’s bullet casing

The bullets used in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk carried strange engravings. Investigators found both fired and unfired rounds with markings on them. Tyler Robinson was taken into custody Thursday night in Washington County and booked into the Utah County Jail(AFP)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the messages were on one fired casing and three unfired rounds in the magazine of a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Police say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired the gun during Kirk’s event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

“The rifle had a scope mounted on top of it. Investigators noted inscriptions that had been engraved on casings found with the rifle. Inscriptions on a fired casing read: ‘Notices, bulges, OwO what’s this?’” Cox explained Friday.

Notices, bulges, OwO: meaning

That phrase is known online as a meme tied to roleplaying and is linked with the furry community. It is often used as a joke to mock others in internet groups, according to Dessert news.

"OwO" is a chat face where the O’s are wide eyes and the w is a small mouth. “What’s this?” adds a tone of curiosity. The phrase shows up often in gaming streams.

Other casings showed different words, including:

“Hey fascist! CATCH!” with arrow symbols

“O Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Bella ciao, Ciao, ciao”

“If you read this, you are GAY Lmao”

Cox said he would not explain the meaning, telling reporters, “Well, I will leave that up to you to interpret what those engravings mean. I think the clearest one that says ‘catch fascist’ . . . I think that speaks for itself.”

According to Cox, Robinson’s family noticed he had become more political. At a dinner, Robinson mentioned Kirk’s upcoming appearance at UVU.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox said. “The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

About suspect

Robinson was taken into custody Thursday night in Washington County and booked into the Utah County Jail, as reported by Fox 13 news. Officials believe he acted alone, though the case is still under review.