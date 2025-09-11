Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Is Charlie Kirk suspect in custody? Utah Valley University issues statement

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 03:07 am IST

Charlie Kirk has passed away after being shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU). No suspect has been taken into custody.

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has died after being shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU), President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social.

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder, passed away after being shot in Utah.(REUTERS)
“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote.

The university confirmed the shooting occurred during an event on campus but said that no suspect has been taken into custody.

In a statement to CNN, UVU spokesperson Ellen Treanor said, "Campus is closed and classes have been canceled until further notice. We are asking those still on campus to secure in place until police officers can safely escort them off campus.”

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the suspect remains at large and that the search is still underway. Two additional sources indicated that the scene has not yet been declared safe for the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released information regarding the suspect’s identity or possible motive.

