Charlie Kirk’s daughter’s joyful hug in week-old video now a tragic memory on X

Charlie Kirk died after being shot at an event he was hosting at Utah Valley University in Orem. US President Donald Trump announced the conservative activist’s death. Soon after, old videos of him started resurfacing on social media, with one involving his family that people have labelled as "absolutely heartbreaking.” The video shows his daughter rushing into his arms while squealing happily. Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a campus event in Utah. (REUTERS)

“Charlie Kirk has passed away at the age of 31. A husband, a father of two, and a man of God. He completely reshaped our country and had so much ahead of him. Gut-wrenching. Rest in peace, Charlie,” an X user wrote while sharing the father and daughter video.

The moment was captured weeks ago on the set of Fox and Friends. A show on which he appeared with his family.

About Charlie Kirk’s wife and children:

He was married to Erika Frantzve, a real estate agent in New York City. Frantzve, with degrees in Political Science and International Relations from Arizona State, a 2017 Juris Master’s from Liberty, and a 2022 Doctorate in Christian Leadership, married Kirk in 2021.

She runs a non-profit organisation that focuses on community empowerment and hosts an inspirational podcast. She has two kids with him: a Daughter, Sarah Rose, born in 2021, and a son, born in 2023.

Donald Trump’s post on Charlie Kirk:

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kirk, a close ally of the president, founded the conservative youth activist organisation Turning Point USA.